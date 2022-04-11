Thamiris and Arkady Zalkowitsch, of Palo Alto, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 23, 2022.
Monica Ontiveros and Jorge De La Concha, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 26, 2022.
Sangsoon Han and Sangbu Nam, of Burlingame, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 27, 2022.
Jacque and Mark Parrish, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 28, 2022.
Andrea and Charles Shannon, of Palo Alto, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 28, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.