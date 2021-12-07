CCS logo

As voted on by CCS water polo coaches

BOYS ALL CCS WATER POLO TEAM

MVP: Griffen Price (G) SHP 12

FIRST TEAM

Gavin West SHP 12

Luke Johnson SHP 12

Greg Hilderbrand Menlo 12

Jack Vort SHP 12

Thomas Walker Bellarmine 12

Cooper Wiens Soquel 12

Tommy Kiesling Menlo 11

Caleb Hernandez Valley Christian 12

Chase Barman Bellarmine 11

Terence O’Donnell St. Francis 11

Alex Hegeman (G) Bellarmine 11

William Whitstone (G) Valley Christian 12

SECOND TEAM

Julian Chow Palo Alto 11

Jake Tsotadze SHP 11

Bear Weigle SHP 12

Will Swart SHP 11

Jasper Dale Stevenson 12

Julian Montoya Menlo Atherton 12

Jack Murad Menlo 12

Colton Vale Gunn 12

Andrew Mills Woodside 12

Indigo Lee Harker 11

Jake Taylor (G) Menlo Atherton 12

Andrew Chen (G) Harker 12

THIRD TEAM

Nicholas Verstak St. Francis 11

Brody Nielsen Soquel 12

Razvan Alistar Bellarmine 10

Wylie Dale Stevenson 11

Paulo Hernandez Valley Christian 10

Wolfgang Edholm Gunn 11

Jack Haney Palo Alto 12

Cameron Moayed Los Gatos 12

Phillip Long Bellarmine 10

Nick Graessle Soquel 12

Sam Lao (G) Archbishop Mitty 12

Wyatt Beymer (G) Soquel 12

HONORABLE MENTION

Brody Ghashghai St. Francis 12

Andrew Blanco St. Francis 12

Thomas Wisdom Harker 11

Aidan Ross Leland 12

Alessandro Salerno Serra 11

Nick Paez St. Ignatius 12

Esteban Osuna Archbishop Mitty 12

Owen Taylor Menlo Atherton 12

Jake Anderson Woodside 12

David Culver Santa Cruz 12

Luca Peralta (G) St. Ignatius 11

GIRLS ALL CCS WATER POLO TEAM

1st team:

Kelsey Matthies Soquel SR (Player of the Year)

Ella Woodhead, SHP, SR

Jenna Flynn, Leland, SR

Quinn Healy, Soquel, JR

Jackie King (GK), Los Gatos, SR

Ashley Penner, SHP, SR

Hailey Multz, St. Francis, SR

Elizabella Fulton, Leland, JR

Sydney Lowell, Castilleja, SO

Kate Morgan, Stevenson, SR

Erica Fenyo, Menlo, JR

2nd team:

Kenza Ashworth, Gunn, JR

Evelyn Burns, Leland, SO

Zoe Frangeih, Los Gatos, SR

Alison Guisti, St. Francis, JR

Olivia Harris, Soquel, JR

Brie Lang, SHP, SR

Kayla "KK" Matthies, Soquel, SO

Ciera Puente, Aptos, JR

Belene Rodriguez, Santa Cruz, SR

Natalie Szczerba, SHP, FR

M, SR

3rd team:

Sydney Adler, Harker, JR

Sofia Bozzo, Stevenson, JR

Malia Chavinson, Menlo, JR

Meghan DeVaughn, Mitty, SR

Paedin Gillett (GK), SHP, JR

Lucy Holland (GK), Los Gatos, SR

Gabby Lewis, Castilleja, SR

Tiffany Maguire, St. Francis, JR

Leah Murphy, Soquel, SO

Grace Walsh (GK), St. Ignatius, SR

Sara Withers, St. Francis, SR

Honorable Mention:

Kiera Blitzer, Valley Christian, SO

Kenya Cassidy, Menlo, SO

Anya Frey, St. Ignatius, FR

Olvia Garley (GK), Stevenson, SR

Vivian Golub, Menlo, FR

Clarissa Langub, Mitty, SR

Megan Newby, SHP, FR

Cathryn Perry (GK), Soquel, SR

Nyla Sharma (GK), Menlo, JR

Mia Raimondi, Leland, SR

Talulah Seale, Castilleja, SR

Macey Wenzel, Willow Glen, SR

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription