As voted on by CCS water polo coaches
BOYS ALL CCS WATER POLO TEAM
MVP: Griffen Price (G) SHP 12
FIRST TEAM
Gavin West SHP 12
Luke Johnson SHP 12
Greg Hilderbrand Menlo 12
Jack Vort SHP 12
Thomas Walker Bellarmine 12
Cooper Wiens Soquel 12
Tommy Kiesling Menlo 11
Caleb Hernandez Valley Christian 12
Chase Barman Bellarmine 11
Terence O’Donnell St. Francis 11
Alex Hegeman (G) Bellarmine 11
William Whitstone (G) Valley Christian 12
SECOND TEAM
Julian Chow Palo Alto 11
Jake Tsotadze SHP 11
Bear Weigle SHP 12
Will Swart SHP 11
Jasper Dale Stevenson 12
Julian Montoya Menlo Atherton 12
Jack Murad Menlo 12
Colton Vale Gunn 12
Andrew Mills Woodside 12
Indigo Lee Harker 11
Jake Taylor (G) Menlo Atherton 12
Andrew Chen (G) Harker 12
THIRD TEAM
Nicholas Verstak St. Francis 11
Brody Nielsen Soquel 12
Razvan Alistar Bellarmine 10
Wylie Dale Stevenson 11
Paulo Hernandez Valley Christian 10
Wolfgang Edholm Gunn 11
Jack Haney Palo Alto 12
Cameron Moayed Los Gatos 12
Phillip Long Bellarmine 10
Nick Graessle Soquel 12
Sam Lao (G) Archbishop Mitty 12
Wyatt Beymer (G) Soquel 12
HONORABLE MENTION
Brody Ghashghai St. Francis 12
Andrew Blanco St. Francis 12
Thomas Wisdom Harker 11
Aidan Ross Leland 12
Alessandro Salerno Serra 11
Nick Paez St. Ignatius 12
Esteban Osuna Archbishop Mitty 12
Owen Taylor Menlo Atherton 12
Jake Anderson Woodside 12
David Culver Santa Cruz 12
Luca Peralta (G) St. Ignatius 11
GIRLS ALL CCS WATER POLO TEAM
1st team:
Kelsey Matthies Soquel SR (Player of the Year)
Ella Woodhead, SHP, SR
Jenna Flynn, Leland, SR
Quinn Healy, Soquel, JR
Jackie King (GK), Los Gatos, SR
Ashley Penner, SHP, SR
Hailey Multz, St. Francis, SR
Elizabella Fulton, Leland, JR
Sydney Lowell, Castilleja, SO
Kate Morgan, Stevenson, SR
Erica Fenyo, Menlo, JR
2nd team:
Kenza Ashworth, Gunn, JR
Evelyn Burns, Leland, SO
Zoe Frangeih, Los Gatos, SR
Alison Guisti, St. Francis, JR
Olivia Harris, Soquel, JR
Brie Lang, SHP, SR
Kayla "KK" Matthies, Soquel, SO
Ciera Puente, Aptos, JR
Belene Rodriguez, Santa Cruz, SR
Natalie Szczerba, SHP, FR
3rd team:
Sydney Adler, Harker, JR
Sofia Bozzo, Stevenson, JR
Malia Chavinson, Menlo, JR
Meghan DeVaughn, Mitty, SR
Paedin Gillett (GK), SHP, JR
Lucy Holland (GK), Los Gatos, SR
Gabby Lewis, Castilleja, SR
Tiffany Maguire, St. Francis, JR
Leah Murphy, Soquel, SO
Grace Walsh (GK), St. Ignatius, SR
Sara Withers, St. Francis, SR
Honorable Mention:
Kiera Blitzer, Valley Christian, SO
Kenya Cassidy, Menlo, SO
Anya Frey, St. Ignatius, FR
Olvia Garley (GK), Stevenson, SR
Vivian Golub, Menlo, FR
Clarissa Langub, Mitty, SR
Megan Newby, SHP, FR
Cathryn Perry (GK), Soquel, SR
Nyla Sharma (GK), Menlo, JR
Mia Raimondi, Leland, SR
Talulah Seale, Castilleja, SR
Macey Wenzel, Willow Glen, SR
